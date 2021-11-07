ARC Studio in collaboration with Soroptimist Kuwait are hosting a 3-day self-defense course for women.

Soroptimist works to educate, empower, and enable women. They have also been working to eliminate violence against women and girls. This self-defense course is complimentary and will take place on November 18, 19, and 20th.

