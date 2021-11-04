The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Masquerade (3.8)
Seal Team (7.2)
Spencer (6.9)
The Toll (5.3)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Antlers (6.3)
Cruella (7.4)
Dune (8.5)
Halloween Kills (7.4)
Luca (7.5)
Minamata (7.7)
Monster Family 2 (4.5)
No Time to Die (7.9)
PAW Patrol: The Movie (6.2)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (6.2)
The Addams Family 2 (5.3)
The Survivalist (3.3)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (6.5)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
Blow Out (7.4)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Can someone tell me if it’s just me getting old or if the sound in the theater is actually too loud?
I think it’s too low which could also be a sign I’m getting old