JACC have announced that the award-winning Broadway show Shrek The Musical is coming to Kuwait next month. There will be 14 shows taking place over 9 days starting from February 2nd up until the 11th.

Tickets start at 10KD but those tickets are for wheelchairs while the second cheapest tickets are 15KD and are for seats with restricted views. So realistically, tickets start at 25KD and go up to 50KD for VIP seats.

I imagine tickets will sell fast, so if you’re interested in watching a Broadway show in Kuwait, this is your chance. To book tickets visit the JACC website ‎‏jacc-kw.com