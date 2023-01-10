There’s a new fish and chips spot that just opened up in the city called The Fishery. They opened next to where Lunch Room used to be in T21 Tower, right across from Behbehani Complex. Their main menu consists of three items:
Fish Fillet Burger KD3.950
Fish and Chips (dory or cod fish) KD5.950
Shrimp Roll KD4.500
I haven’t passed by yet since my cheat day is on Friday (new year new me!) but it looks promising from the photos. They’re currently in their soft-opening phase but operate a full day from 2PM to 11PM. If you’re interested, they’re on Instagram @thefisherykuwait
6 kwd oh my
The more of these local dining spots open the pricier they are getting and the thing is, they don’t meet the expectation price-wise (generally speaking).
I love fish and chips and speaking of…
there’s good cod fish and chips in Marks and Spencer, and isnt as highly priced and also easily available everywhere location-wise.
marks and spencer the frozen section u mean? or the restaurant? There is another small fish and chips place in the city that has also been on my to do list https://www.instagram.com/2friends_kw/
They serve it in the restaurant and they also sell cod fish cakes and other cod items in their frozen section.
I will have a look at the 2friends one.
6KD seems a bit pricey!
Ever since I came from UK, I’ve been craving for Fish & Chips. I know I won’t get the beer battered version, but I will definitely check Marks & Spencers and this new place.