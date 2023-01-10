Finnish stand-up comedian ISMO is coming to Kuwait as part of his international comedy tour. ISMO, who is the winner of the title “The Funniest Person in the World” by the comedy club Laugh Factory, will perform at AUK on January 25th.
I hadn’t heard of ISMO until now and I watched some of his clips on YouTube and he seems like a funny guy, but I wouldn’t call him “the funniest person in the world”. If you’re looking for something to do, tickets start at KD15 and can be purchased through Eventat.com
Not the funniest in the world, but he has his own awkward/endearing style.
Standup without a couple of drinks, gonna be tough.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAGcDi0DRtU
This guy is quite hilarious. Worth the money.
Saw him in San Jose a few weeks ago. Funny guy. Worth going to see.