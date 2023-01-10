Finnish stand-up comedian ISMO is coming to Kuwait as part of his international comedy tour. ISMO, who is the winner of the title “The Funniest Person in the World” by the comedy club Laugh Factory, will perform at AUK on January 25th.

I hadn’t heard of ISMO until now and I watched some of his clips on YouTube and he seems like a funny guy, but I wouldn’t call him “the funniest person in the world”. If you’re looking for something to do, tickets start at KD15 and can be purchased through Eventat.com