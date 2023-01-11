The Grand Mosque is holding a tour in English this coming Saturday, January 14th. The tour will take place at 10:00 AM and last up to an hour.

The tour will take you through the Arabic calligraphy exhibition, the main prayer hall, and the Emir’s hall.

Dress Code: No sleeveless shirts nor shorts for men, and full-length cloaks and headscarves for women

Parking: Available at gate 5

Meeting Point: The visitor’s diwaniya

These tours aren’t held every weekend and aren’t always in English so don’t miss it if you’ve been meaning to go. No pre-booking is needed and no tickets either. This is a free tour.