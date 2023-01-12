The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
High Heat (4.7)
Leave (5.3)
Realm of Terracotta (6.2)
Other Movies Showing:
Avatar: The Way of Water (8.3)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (7.4)
Black Adam (7.5)
Finnick (5.9)
M3GAN (6.1)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (7.2)
Shotgun Wedding (7.3)
Summit Fever (4.9)
The Amazing Maurice (6.4)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Back to the Future (8.5)
Back to the Future Part III (7.4)
Blade Runner (8.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
Leave A Comment