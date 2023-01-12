Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Jan 12
Meet Me At The Terrace
Yard at The Assima Mall
The Promenade Family Fun
Friday, Jan 13
Kites Watching in Bnaider
Meet Me At The Terrace
Yard at The Assima Mall
Hannibal Race 2023
Trip: Into The Stars
Saturday, Jan 14
Meet Me At The Terrace
Treasure Hunt At Alshaheed Park
Al Kout Run
Art N Dine – Take me to Saturn
Assima Mall Reading Book
DAI Storytime
Cooking Class: Italian Tagliatelle
Know Your Mughals
Exhibitions
Surrender by Bader Qabazard
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
