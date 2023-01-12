Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed anything let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Jan 12

Meet Me At The Terrace

Yard at The Assima Mall

The Promenade Family Fun

Friday, Jan 13

Kites Watching in Bnaider

Meet Me At The Terrace

Yard at The Assima Mall

Hannibal Race 2023

Trip: Into The Stars

Saturday, Jan 14

Meet Me At The Terrace

Treasure Hunt At Alshaheed Park

Al Kout Run

Art N Dine – Take me to Saturn

Assima Mall Reading Book

DAI Storytime

Cooking Class: Italian Tagliatelle

Know Your Mughals

Exhibitions

Surrender by Bader Qabazard

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum