The next 3 months are jam packed with events

The end of the year is filled with international artists coming to Kuwait, and it looks like it’s going to be the busiest Q4 I can remember. To keep track of all the major upcoming events, I’ve listed them below. I’ll be updating this list as new ones get announced, so it’s worth bookmarking this page to check back later.
October 10 – Whitney Houston Tribute
October 20 – Russell Peters
October 23 – Sean Paul
November 15 – Bassem Youssef
November 21 – Akon
November 29 – Jon Batiste
December 5 – Saint Levant
December 18 – Max Amini