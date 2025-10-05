The next 3 months are jam packed with events

The end of the year is filled with international artists coming to Kuwait, and it looks like it’s going to be the busiest Q4 I can remember. To keep track of all the major upcoming events, I’ve listed them below. I’ll be updating this list as new ones get announced, so it’s worth bookmarking this page to check back later.

October 10 – Whitney Houston Tribute

October 20 – Russell Peters

October 23 – Sean Paul

November 15 – Bassem Youssef

November 21 – Akon

November 29 – Jon Batiste

December 5 – Saint Levant

December 18 – Max Amini