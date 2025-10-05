SocialEats is Taking Kuwaiti Brands Global

I usually post about brands and their products, but this one’s a bit different since it’s about the company behind the brands. You’ve probably never heard of SocialEats, but you’ve definitely heard of their concepts. SocialEats is a creative hospitality group that started in Kuwait in 2016 with its first brand, Chocomelt, and has since grown to multiple brands and over 30 branches across the GCC. Some of their brands include:

Chocomelt

A flagship dessert spot that’s been serving handcrafted creations for over 10 years across the GCC.

Chutney & Co

An Indian tapas concept bringing elevated Indian cuisine to Kuwait and soon Qatar.

B.Social

A creativity-driven brand for custom cakes and desserts made for every kind of celebration (including allergen-free).

The Neighbourhood

A nostalgic space built around good vibes and balanced food, and home to their award-winning matcha.

MoG

A specialty coffee concept known for its signature menu and attention to detail in every cup.

From Kuwait to the world, SocialEats is growing fast and going global with plans to expand beyond the GCC into the UK, Turkey, India, and Iraq. What started as a shared passion for hospitality has turned into a diverse portfolio of brands, from award-winning desserts and elevated Indian cuisine to specialty coffee and custom cakes. Check them out socialeats.com