Things to do in Kuwait this Long Weekend

Here are this weekends events, let me know if I missed anything:

Thursday, Feb 22

Winter Garden Market at Al Shaheed Park

Hala February Market at Murouj

Classic Car Show at The Promenade

Fireworks at Khiran Mall

COMFEST

K-POP Night

Friday, Feb 23

Winter Garden Market at Al Shaheed Park

Hala February Market at Murouj

Celebrations at ASCC

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

Classic Car Show at The Promenade

Fireworks at Khiran Mall

Cars & Coffee at Green Island

COMFEST

Khalifouh Heritage Village

Saturday, Feb 24

Winter Garden Market at Al Shaheed Park

Hala February Market at Murouj

Celebrations at ASCC

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

Classic Car Show at The Promenade

Korean Market at MADANG

Fireworks at Khiran Mall

COMFEST

Khalifouh Heritage Village

Sunday, Feb 25

Winter Garden Market at Al Shaheed Park

Hala February Market at Murouj

Celebrations at ASCC

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

Free Entry to Scientific Center

Fireworks at Al Kout Mall

Khalifouh Heritage Village

Monday, Feb 26

Winter Garden Market at Al Shaheed Park

Hala February Market at Murouj

Celebrations at ASCC

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

Free Entry to Scientific Center

Drone Show at The Walk

Hike Mutlaa

Khalifouh Heritage Village