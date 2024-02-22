Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

I’m obsessed with Masters of Air. After the first two episodes I wasn’t really that impressed with the series since I had just finished watching Band of Brothers and The Pacific, but now that I’m 5 episodes in, I don’t want it to end.

I’m not invested in any of the characters, I actually might only be able to pick one out in a line up, but as long as I’m with them on the bomber on our way to a bombing mission, I’m heavily invested in whomever is on board.

If you’re a fan of the series, check out the @appletv instagram account since they have a bunch of cool behind the scenes photos from the series as well as linking to the actors personals instagram accounts.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve watched anything interesting this week.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Bob Marley: One Love (6.6)

Red Right Hand (N/A)

The Ancestral (4.3)

Wanted Man (4.7)

Other Movies Showing:

Argylle (6.2)

Clown Motel (2.9)

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (6.1)

Madame Web (3.8)

Migration (7.5)

No Way Up (5.3)

The Beekeeper (6.8)

Wish (5.8)

Wonka (7.4)

The classic film below is currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Titanic (7.9)