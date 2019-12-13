This Saturday is going to be super busy with 4 different markets taking place at the same time with Qout Market, Feed Market, the Christmas Bazaar and the Winter Wonderland all taking place. Check out the full list of this weekends events below:

Thursday

“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni

Fareed Abdal – A Solo Exhibition

Exhibition: Cemetery of Banned Books

An Installation by Nawar N. Al-Kazemi

Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait

Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float

Zeeen Shop

Pantomime: Jack and the Beanstalk

Beach Cleanup

Friday

“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni

Pantomime: Jack and the Beanstalk

Saturday

Exhibition: Cemetery of Banned Books

Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float

“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni

Pantomime: Jack and the Beanstalk

Guided Tour: Grand Mosque

Qout Market

Feed Market

Christmas Bazaar 2019

Winter Wonderland

If you’d like to share an event on the blog [Email Me]

For a full list of upcoming events click [Here]