This Saturday is going to be super busy with 4 different markets taking place at the same time with Qout Market, Feed Market, the Christmas Bazaar and the Winter Wonderland all taking place. Check out the full list of this weekends events below:
Thursday
“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni
Fareed Abdal – A Solo Exhibition
Exhibition: Cemetery of Banned Books
An Installation by Nawar N. Al-Kazemi
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float
Zeeen Shop
Pantomime: Jack and the Beanstalk
Beach Cleanup
Friday
“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni
Pantomime: Jack and the Beanstalk
Saturday
Exhibition: Cemetery of Banned Books
Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float
“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni
Pantomime: Jack and the Beanstalk
Guided Tour: Grand Mosque
Qout Market
Feed Market
Christmas Bazaar 2019
Winter Wonderland
Hi Mark,
There’s an Art Bazaar by Second Chance Charity on 14th December.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B59V-VbBaRr/
Thanks.