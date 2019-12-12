

Jumanji: The Next Level

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (N/A)

Black Christmas (2.4)

Judy (7.2)

Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (7.7)

Other Movies Showing Now:

21 Bridges (5.7)

A Score to Settle (4.5)

Code 8 (7.6)

Daniel Isn’t Real (6.1)

Doctor Sleep (7.5)

Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans 66) (8.3)

Frozen II (7.1)

Joker (9.4)

Knives Out (7.9)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (7.0)

Midway (4.9)

One Piece: Stampede (8.3)

Playing with Fire (5.1)

The Addams Family (5.8)

The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)

Turtle Odyssey (7.7)

Volcanoes 3D (6.6)