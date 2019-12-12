Jumanji: The Next Level
The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Bernie the Dolphin 2 (N/A)
Black Christmas (2.4)
Judy (7.2)
Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (7.7)
Other Movies Showing Now:
21 Bridges (5.7)
A Score to Settle (4.5)
Code 8 (7.6)
Daniel Isn’t Real (6.1)
Doctor Sleep (7.5)
Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans 66) (8.3)
Frozen II (7.1)
Joker (9.4)
Knives Out (7.9)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (7.0)
Midway (4.9)
One Piece: Stampede (8.3)
Playing with Fire (5.1)
The Addams Family (5.8)
The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)
Turtle Odyssey (7.7)
Volcanoes 3D (6.6)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Leave A Comment