Nothing big happening this weekend but there are still a few interesting things taking place. Check out this weekends events below:

Thursday

“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni

Fareed Abdal – A Solo Exhibition

Exhibition: Cemetery of Banned Books

An Installation by Nawar N. Al-Kazemi

Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait

Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float

Zeri Crafts Open House

Experience Adventure 4.0

Movies At The Park: Moana

Friday

“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni

Experience Adventure 4.0

Kuwait Sports & Health Day

Saturday

Exhibition: Cemetery of Banned Books

Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float

“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni

Experience Adventure 4.0

TEDxKuwaitCity

Open Track Day at KMT

Christmas Tree lighting… Delivered!

If you’d like to share an event on the blog [Email Me]

For a full list of upcoming events click [Here]