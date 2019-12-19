Nothing big happening this weekend but there are still a few interesting things taking place. Check out this weekends events below:
Thursday
“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni
Fareed Abdal – A Solo Exhibition
Exhibition: Cemetery of Banned Books
An Installation by Nawar N. Al-Kazemi
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float
Zeri Crafts Open House
Experience Adventure 4.0
Movies At The Park: Moana
Friday
“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni
Experience Adventure 4.0
Kuwait Sports & Health Day
Saturday
Exhibition: Cemetery of Banned Books
Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float
“East Ahmadi Market” An exhibition by Huda Abdulmughni
Experience Adventure 4.0
TEDxKuwaitCity
Open Track Day at KMT
Christmas Tree lighting… Delivered!
There’s this – Kuwait Street Food festival taking place at Mishref Fairgrounds, Behind Hall #5 (in the parking lot – outdoor) starting today until Saturday – 10 am to 10 pm