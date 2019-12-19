VIVA today announced that they’ve rebranded to STC in Kuwait. This was expected to happen after the Saudi Telecom Company purchased a majority stake in Viva back in 2016.
So Viva is Saudi, Zain is Omani, and Ooredoo is Qatari
Zain is Omani? When did that happen
Majority share holders are the Kuwait Investment Authority, as mentioned by Sha. Second are are Oman
Zain is still mainly owned by Kuwait Investment Authority.
