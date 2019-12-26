I posted about the Kuwait Motor Town track the other day and this weekend they’re actually opening it up to bicycles. So if you want to ride your bicycle around the race track check out Bicycle Day this Saturday. The Cultural Center is also hosting a Solar Eclipse Live Show at their Planetarium this weekend so that could be something fun for the kids. Check out this weekend’s full list of events below:
Thursday
Fareed Abdal – A Solo Exhibition
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float
Solar Eclipse Live Show
Thirteen Zones
Friday
Solar Eclipse Live Show
Thirteen Zones
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
AlSouq Market
Saturday
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float
Solar Eclipse Live Show
Thirteen Zones
Barba’s Brunch Bunch
Bicycle Day at Kuwait Motor Town
Open Track at Kuwait Motor Town
If you’d like to share an event on the blog [Email Me]
For a full list of upcoming events click [Here]
Sometimes events get canceled or have details changed so always double-check with the organizers.
Leave A Comment