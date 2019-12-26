I posted about the Kuwait Motor Town track the other day and this weekend they’re actually opening it up to bicycles. So if you want to ride your bicycle around the race track check out Bicycle Day this Saturday. The Cultural Center is also hosting a Solar Eclipse Live Show at their Planetarium this weekend so that could be something fun for the kids. Check out this weekend’s full list of events below:

Thursday

Fareed Abdal – A Solo Exhibition

Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait

Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float

Solar Eclipse Live Show

Thirteen Zones

Friday

Solar Eclipse Live Show

Thirteen Zones

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

AlSouq Market

Saturday

Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait

Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float

Solar Eclipse Live Show

Thirteen Zones

Barba’s Brunch Bunch

Bicycle Day at Kuwait Motor Town

Open Track at Kuwait Motor Town

