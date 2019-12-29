I was at Avenues this past weekend and noticed that the American bookstore Borders was opening in place of where H&M used to be in Phase 1. Borders filed for bankruptcy and closed down in the US a few years ago but the brand still exists around the world including in the UAE. It’s not as cool as the Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya, but then again, beggars can’t be choosers.

The stationary store Paperchase is also opening right next door to Borders which is also pretty cool.