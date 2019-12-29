I was at Avenues this past weekend and noticed that the American bookstore Borders was opening in place of where H&M used to be in Phase 1. Borders filed for bankruptcy and closed down in the US a few years ago but the brand still exists around the world including in the UAE. It’s not as cool as the Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya, but then again, beggars can’t be choosers.
The stationary store Paperchase is also opening right next door to Borders which is also pretty cool.
Super excited about this. Can’t wait
I would be bouncing off the walls if Kinokuniya came to Kuwait. Love that place.
Does that mean we’ll be getting more collection of books other than what Jareer and other bookstores would carry usually?
You mean that vast collection of self help books translated to Arabic?
Brilliant move! I wonder if either of them will also have a decent selection of birthday cards etc now that we no longer have a HALLMARK shop here?
I am glad to see that I am not the only one flying off the freaking walls with excitement about this, I hope they know they have to follow the American model and put a cafe inside of it other wise it’s just a Jarir with a wider selection.Omg if it’s the same as the states with a play and read area for the kids I am going to loose my shit🙏🙂🙂🙂.
They will probably need a cafe and shisha or vape products…, I mean are they anticipating a lot of revenue from book sales???
In Dubai, they sell toys and school supplies.
The Dubai branch been behind the times with the books last time I was there most of the books were like a decade old I doubt they can do better here. It’s only good for school season shopping.
That is so cool.
Buckle up Jarir, you better have an improved helpline and customer service.
I’m so happy to see this! First, Virgin is coming and now Borders; AMAZING!! 😆