My favorite % ARABICA location which was also their first location has closed down. They’re demolishing the building and I was expecting the location to close but didn’t expect them to close it down overnight without warning. I was basically at that location on a daily basis and I’d also run into the same people there every day. It was my goto spot for meetings but also my favorite spot when I just wanted to drink my coffee early morning while browsing reddit and posting on the blog. No idea if they’re going to open another location in the same area but hopefully they do.