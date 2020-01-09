This year’s Qout Market is located in the best location yet so if you missed out on the first one it’s back again this weekend. Also tonight is the last night of Giselle by the Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company, limited seats are still available so book now! Check out the full list of events below.
Thursday
Fareed Abdal – A Solo Exhibition
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float
Exhibition: Abdul Latif Ashkanani
Thirteen Zones
Exhibition: Shurooq Amin
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Full Moon Yoga & Meditation
Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company: Giselle
Friday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Thirteen Zones
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
Blood Ride
Trashtag Park Cleanup
Saturday
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Athier Mousawi – Fade and Float
Exhibition: Shurooq Amin
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Thirteen Zones
Open Track at Kuwait Motor Town
Qout Market
