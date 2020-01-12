I’m always looking for ways to speed things up and one way I used to speed my payment process with Carriage and other local online businesses was by saving my ATM card number in my password manager app. Whenever I’d get to the payment page I’d open the app and then copy paste my debit card digits into the knet form. It was much faster than having to pull out my card from my wallet and manually entering the numbers.

But, a couple of months back, Knet disabled the option of pasting numbers into the form for some reason which was annoying because it meant I’d have to go back to the old way of entering my number manually. Since I order from Carriage daily this became annoying and so I started using my credit card instead since Carriage had the option of saving that.

Then late last month, Knet introduced a new feature called KFAST which allows us, the customers, to save our card details with merchants like Carriage so that all we need to do is enter our pin code to complete the purchase instead of all our numbers. There isn’t much info about this on their website or instagram account other than the description but the way it works is pretty simple. When you now check out from Carriage with Knet you’ll now be presented with two options on the Knet payment page, Kfast and Knet. If it’s your first time using the new form you’ll only be able to select Knet. After completing your check out process your card number gets saved and the next time you check out it will remember the card number and you’ll get to either use KFAST and just type your pincode, or you can click on Knet and type a new card in manually.

According to the Knet documentation on their website, you’re actually meant to get and enter a one time code to use KFAST but I didn’t get that. In any case, this is a great new feature and will make the check out process on a bunch of websites a lot quicker.