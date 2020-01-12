I’m always looking for ways to speed things up and one way I used to speed my payment process with Carriage and other local online businesses was by saving my ATM card number in my password manager app. Whenever I’d get to the payment page I’d open the app and then copy paste my debit card digits into the knet form. It was much faster than having to pull out my card from my wallet and manually entering the numbers.
But, a couple of months back, Knet disabled the option of pasting numbers into the form for some reason which was annoying because it meant I’d have to go back to the old way of entering my number manually. Since I order from Carriage daily this became annoying and so I started using my credit card instead since Carriage had the option of saving that.
Then late last month, Knet introduced a new feature called KFAST which allows us, the customers, to save our card details with merchants like Carriage so that all we need to do is enter our pin code to complete the purchase instead of all our numbers. There isn’t much info about this on their website or instagram account other than the description but the way it works is pretty simple. When you now check out from Carriage with Knet you’ll now be presented with two options on the Knet payment page, Kfast and Knet. If it’s your first time using the new form you’ll only be able to select Knet. After completing your check out process your card number gets saved and the next time you check out it will remember the card number and you’ll get to either use KFAST and just type your pincode, or you can click on Knet and type a new card in manually.
According to the Knet documentation on their website, you’re actually meant to get and enter a one time code to use KFAST but I didn’t get that. In any case, this is a great new feature and will make the check out process on a bunch of websites a lot quicker.
You are probably better off using your credit card for most transactions anyway. I use mine on carriage and I don’t have to type anything, just select the card, proceed and voila. Use a credit card that gives you points/miles/whatever perk and you end up with a gift at the end of the month.
I don’t think my NBK credit card gives me any points for my carriage purchases 😔
Perhaps it’s time to shop for a better credit card.
i really like NBK though and would rather have no points with my credit cards then have to deal with any other bank
What credit card would you recommend?
I have heard from friends that NBK Miles is supposedly a good one. Never tried it myself.
I am using miles from NBK for the past 3 years and the man I make far more money out of it then what I pay as an annual fee, E.g. I exchange the miles at least 2-3 a year for short-haul airlines tickets or car rental. I get free travel insurance throughout the year and to top it off free valet parking all-around major malls and of course the main reason the lounges, I got access free of charge for lounge key lounges all over the globe… it’s a great deal but try to get as many miles as you can by spending chores [groceries] out of it.
I have the NBK World Master Card and just realized I have basically no benefits.
New post compare different cards then. In the meantime I highly recoomend the 3% cashback from KIB. 3% is fixed starting from 1 kd.
Free valet?? how?
just memorize the card number and the problem is solved if fetching the wallet and taking out the card is the problem.
My initial thoughts when I first saw it was that it’s a new rival to Knet
It’s on Talabat too which I use frequently…
Carriage sucks. Talabat is better. Deliveroo is amazing. Kfast or KSlow, carriage is just hopeless. No real customer service and delayed deliveries. They used to be good but then turned tardy
+1
I’ve never bothered to order thru Carriage. So no real world experience there.
Talabat has always worked for me, not a 100% but yes it’s decent enough or then I directly order from the restaurant itself
the one time code is for purchases above 20KD
I think what you’re referring to is ONE-TIME PASSWORD (OTP) which you get and need to enter on purchases over 10KD. I’m talking about the one time passport to register Kfast.
my bad
I’ve heard that end of this month Carraige will cease operations and their platform/delivery network will be merged into Tabalat’s platform (since they are both owned by same company) to better answer to Amazon.
Any credibility to this ?
What I’ve been told is that some of their backend resources will be merged, but the two apps will remain.
Yes Mark is right. they are merging some behind the scenes stuff (customer service, delivery etc… ) but both platforms will remain
Hi Mark,
So you were able to register for KFAST without entering having to enter the OTP ?
It basically auto registered me for kfas. Like I didn’t have the option to opt out of it which is fine for me cuz I wanted it but other people might not.
Did you receive the OTP on registration Mark or not ? The system will register the card only after OTP is authenticated.
What did you buy for KD25.250 on Carriage? lol
The documentation you mentioned is from checkout.com which is an aggregator for payment processing, not KNET.