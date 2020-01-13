Since we got into the subject of banks in my last post, here is something that’s bothering me with NBK. Every time I launch the NBK app on my iPhone, I get the pop-up above asking me to agree on having NBK know (and most likely track) my whereabouts so that stores could target me with ads while I’m out shopping. Obviously this isn’t something I’m interested in but NBK doesn’t give me the choice to opt-out. The only options are either “Accept” or “Go to settings” with no option to decline. If you go to settings it just gives you a box to tick to enable NBK Geo Alerts.
If you don’t enable geo alerts and click cancel, the next time you launch the app you get the same pop-up again and have to go through the same process all over again. It’s super sneaky and anybody less tech-savvy would most likely have clicked “Accept” at the pop-up not knowing what kind of privacy they were giving up. I already made NBK aware of this issue twice on twitter but they don’t think this is an issue.
Did you try complaining to the citra?
No but I’m curious now if this is something they’d be interested in 🤔
This is a super cheap move from NBK to track their clients
NBK have started illegal practices and they have inside gangsters working for them that may shut your account if you even say boo to their staff or if you are a competition to their friends. They are gangsters in suits shutting down small honest businesses for monopolies they have it coming to them.
Banks in Kuwait are not customer experience driven. They are driven by pleasing their own risk and compliance and audit teams, and finding easy ways out to deflect risk . This happens even if it means degrading the user experience. Also, increasing Kuwaitization has resulted in layoffs of the qualified digital banking specialists who have the ability to truly transform consumer banking to a world class experience.
True but not fully true. Ahli bank in Kuwait is the exception. I’m waiting for a few months and then going to switch from cbk to them. I’m sticking with cbk because of my Kuwaiti Account Mgr. She is an exception in customer service and among Kuwaiti women especially.
That said, the 2nd half of your argunent may hold water. Looks like kuwaitization might be the reason. It takes one Kuwaiti to understand what drives another and make such an ill designed feature. God save the banks
It is very annoying. Best thing to do is to enable NBK geotagging but disable location services for the NBK app.
Yeah, if you have an iPhone (which I think you have Mark) then you can disable it within system settings.
However – personally I’ve never had a problem with companies knowing where I am. It doesn’t really matter that they know (it’s not like they’re tracking you on an individual level) and the feature is useful. Starbucks, for example – they’re loyalty card pops up automatically when you’re in one of their shops. My boarding passes pop up when I arrive at an airport.
With NBK it’s really handy – when I was in the avenues the other day and we were deciding where to eat, the NBK flashed up automatically where we got double points on our credit card if we ate there. Obviously you’re never going to decide where to eat based on that but if you have a couple of choices and one gives you double points then it’s gonna influence……
So to me it’s a bit…..meh – don’t really care – but I agree 100% they should give you the option to enable it or not…