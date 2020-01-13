Last month I posted about Bolt electric scooters being sold in Kuwait but over the weekend I found out that there’s a better quality scooter available for sale, the Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway. The Future store in Avenues Phase II has the entry-level Segway ES1 for sale but are asking KD280 for it which is too much. The same scooter is being sold for around 135KD on Amazon and even with shipping and customs, it would probably won’t be more than KD180. But, I guess if you want to buy a scooter like right now this second and can’t wait, this Segway is probably the best scooter brand you can get in Kuwait.
Its annoying that the prices in Kuwait are outrageously high compared to overseas or online but then again other vendors dont pay rent with kidneys and/or first borns
Mark check out Boosted boards and Boosted Revs.
I ordered mine online but would be awesome of people sold em here
I’m a little confused as to why anybody would want a scooter here in Kuwait?
The roads are extremely dangerous, and where are the (usable) pavements? Factor into this the weather, dust and pollution, no benefit to health (as it’s electric) etc etc and I’m a little lost? Plus, as electric scooters have always occupied the grey area of road traffic law, what does Kuwait law have to say about these?
This is not a criticism at electric scooters or their users, but I would like to understand their use here a little better.
maybe just to showoff on the beachside pavement
Sidewalks dude…