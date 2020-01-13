Last month I posted about Bolt electric scooters being sold in Kuwait but over the weekend I found out that there’s a better quality scooter available for sale, the Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway. The Future store in Avenues Phase II has the entry-level Segway ES1 for sale but are asking KD280 for it which is too much. The same scooter is being sold for around 135KD on Amazon and even with shipping and customs, it would probably won’t be more than KD180. But, I guess if you want to buy a scooter like right now this second and can’t wait, this Segway is probably the best scooter brand you can get in Kuwait.