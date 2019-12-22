Electric scooters are like a big thing now in the States and Europe but haven’t really caught on in Kuwait, probably because we don’t have any sidewalks to use it on. At one point I was considering getting a scooter when I started my new job since the multistory parking lot was a bit far from my office. I figured I could just park the car down the street and then zip down to the office on the scooter. But back then I was planning to order a scooter online since I wasn’t aware of any being sold locally.

But now there is a company in Kuwait called BOLT selling the Chinese HX1000 X7 scooters rebranded as BOLT. They have two models, one with an 8.5″ wheel the other with a 10″. The range is 25KM and it weighs 12.5KG. They’re selling the 8.5″ wheel version for KD220 while the 10″ one for KD250 and you can purchase them from their online shop. I saw some guys use it at the race track yesterday to go up and down the pit lane with since it’s usually a long walk and it looked like a lot of fun.

If you want to check them out on Instagram their handle is @bolt_electric. Also if you know of any other place selling proper adult scooters, let me know in the comments.