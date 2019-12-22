For the first time in Kuwait, Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company will perform Giselle. Teatro alla Scala is the oldest and one of the most renowned and prestigious ballet companies in the world. The romantic and tragic ballet Giselle will be performed by the world’s top 100 dancers. The story of Giselle is about a young and beautiful peasant who falls in love with a peasant, Loys, only to find out that he is a duke and is engaged to someone else.
Book your tickets now: 7, 8, 9 January 2019
www.jacc-kw.com
Awesome – thanks for posting. Just bought a ticket for my wife who is excited. Thing is, I’m not going – Ballet is not my thing.
I’ve had to buy the ticket – my wife has no civil ID, no bank account etc etc.
Can she turn up with my ticket and get in? What does she need?
Thanks