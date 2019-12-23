CTS vs STC Logo Post by Mark Last week STC (formally VIVA) launched their new brand but someone just sent me a link to a company called CTS who oddly have a very similar logo (and letters coincidently). It could be all just a big coincidence but still very interesting. Mark2019-12-23T14:25:35+03:00Dec 23, 2019|2 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 2 Comments Mu December 23, 2019 at 2:50 pm - Reply What I can’t understand is , if you go to their website (about) you will see this: Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) !! S stands for Saudi but how is it now stands for Kuwait?! Malek December 23, 2019 at 10:37 pm - Reply its listed in KSE, they don’t want to confuse investors that they’re buying Saudi’s STC Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
What I can’t understand is , if you go to their website (about) you will see this:
Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) !!
S stands for Saudi but how is it now stands for Kuwait?!
its listed in KSE, they don’t want to confuse investors that they’re buying Saudi’s STC