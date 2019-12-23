There is a new and still vacant building on the Gulf Road called MEDC which I pass by every night. What caught my attention is that every time I pass it they seem to have a different pixel art up created by turning on and off the lights of the different vacant spaces. Last night they had a flower emoji up but I’ve also seen different messages in Arabic spelled out.

No idea who has the time or patience for this but I keep imagining it being some creative building caretaker who is doing this out of boredom.