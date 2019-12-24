Early this year Kuwait Motor Town (KMT) opened up and started offering track day experiences where drivers can sign up to race their cars around the circuit for fun. It’s a great way to drive your car to its limit while in a safe environment. But if you’ve never taken part in a track day before, it can be a bit intimidating which is why I thought I’d put together a guide. I was lucky enough to have friends who’ve been taking part in track days for years (mostly in Bahrain) so my first time was easier than most. I’ve divided this post up into different sections which I felt were important to highlight:
Registration
KMT usually hosts around 3 to 4 open track car experiences every month during the winter season. They also hold motocross, drag, drift and ATV track experiences as well but I’ll only be talking about the car track days in this post. There are usually around 70-80 car slots available every track day and they fill up really fast as in the same day registration opens up. For example, this past Sunday night KMT opened up registration for January track days and they’re sold out already, two of the days sold out on the same night. The track day fee is KD75 and when new days are available, KMT publishes them on their Instagram account. They sell out so fast its become a habit for me and my friends to book all the days first and then think about it. So the best way to find out when new track days are open is by following @kmtkw on instagram.
Your Car
There are no limitations to what kind of car you can bring to a track day experience as long as its not a single-seater, open-wheel car, or SUV. But, if your car isn’t a sports car I can’t imagine it being any fun anyway. The reality is that everyone on the track is trying to go as fast as possible and if you show up in a 4-door Corolla you’re going to feel very uncomfortable and pressured on the track.
The majority of the cars at the track are usually Porsches. They’re generally great because they can be driven as daily cars while also performing really well on the track. I’ve got a Lotus which I think is great on the track but more importantly, because of its weight doesn’t go through tires and brake pads like there is no tomorrow. It makes tracking a lot more affordable. Because my car was meant to be tracked, I can also stay out a full session on the track without my brakes fading or my car overheating. American cars, on the other hand, don’t tend to do so well on the track, they’re generally fast on straights but don’t handle turns so well and they don’t last very long on the track without having to pit.
KMT is located off of highway 40. I tend to drive my car to the track and back without any issues but I know some guys who prefer to send their car to the track on trailer beds because they aren’t comfortable with the road conditions.
Once you get your car to the track it will have to go through scrutineering. They’ll make sure your car is safe to go on the track and once it passes their checks, they’ll give your a car a track pass. Make sure you don’t have any junk in your car. You’re going to have to empty all the loose items from your car and trunk or else it’s going to be flying around everywhere. You also need to have a tow hook installed to the front and they’ve recently started checking the condition of the tires including the age to make sure they’re in good shape.
Things to Bring with You to the Track
A helmet really is the only thing you need to bring and if you don’t have one, you can rent one at the track. I think the cost for rental is 20 or 25KD but you also need to leave a deposit of around KD75. For food and drinks there is a Starbucks and a Costa at the track as well as a burger place and a dessert place. You can bring your own food and water if you want as well. Some extra things I bring include lip balm, gum, my GoPro and some basic tools (ie. ducktape).
Once You Arrive
When you get to the track you’ll take your car to the scrutineering area first and park your car there. You then enter the building to right of that area and get your registration sticker and wristband. You would have to have already registered and purchased an entry to the track day online beforehand. Registration on the day of the event just involves you signing a waiver and collecting your passes. Once you get your pass you then go back to your car and wait for the scrutineering crew to check your car. After that is done you will be allowed to enter the pit lane.
Drivers are split into two groups, A and B. There isn’t a specific formula from my understanding, it’s not like one group is faster or has more experienced drivers, drivers are just split up randomly. Once you enter the pit lane you can park in any of the empty garages corresponding to your group letter. Once you park your car you can then set up your base for the day. You can empty your car contents and leave your stuff in that garage while you’re out on the track.
Briefing Session and Lead and Follow Laps
Before the track opens up a briefing session is held which is mandatory for every driver to attend. During the briefing session, they will discuss the track rules, explain what all the different colored flags on the side of the track mean and share tips and pointers. This is a good time to ask any questions as well.
After the briefing session, there will be lead and follow laps on the track. This is for drivers to familiarize themselves with the circuit by following a lead car around the track. Nobody is really speeding or racing here, it’s just a fast-paced drive around the track while following the cars in front of you.
On the Track
After the lead and follow sessions are done, the different groups are let out onto the track in 30 minute intervals. So for example, 4PM to 4:30PM is for Group A cars, then 4:30PM to 5PM is Group B, then it’s Group A again, then Group B etc. Although it doesn’t sound like much, 30 minutes is more than enough track time and a lot of the cars can’t really even stay out that long without coming into the pits to cool down.
Out on the track, it can be intimidating with everyone driving as if they’re racing for the championship but as long as you give way to faster moving cars you’ll be fine. Generally, you’re not meant to overtake on turns only on straights so if you see a car behind you that’s faster than you, move out of the way and let them pass.
The more you track the better you will get. One way of improving your driving is by having a more experienced driver sit next to you. In my case, I have friends who are really good drivers and every now and then I’ll have them hop in the car with me and give me tips like in the video above where I was able to shave off around 2 seconds from my fastest lap just by having my friend give me pointers. After that session I understood my weaknesses better and the following track day I improved on my driving even more and managed to break the 2 minute barrier (video below). If you don’t have a friend who can give you tips thats also not an issue. Lotus are sponsoring all the track days this season and they usually have two cars available to drive on the track with a professional driver.
Fuel
Depending on your car you might need to refuel often. There is a small fuel station at the end of the pitlane with Ultra 98 fuel. They only take cash, no Knet. Some guys bring their own fuel to the track that is also ok.
Off the Track
You don’t need to go out on the track every session, you don’t need to start at the beginning of the session either, once it’s your group’s turn you can go out onto the track at any time. It’s a very chill atmosphere, even in the pit garages, everyone is just hanging out. Me and my friends bring our own chairs to sit on while waiting for our next session and I’ve seen guys set up a cozy diwaniya as well. Not everyone there is in groups, you have a lot of guys who come alone so its easy to socialize. There aren’t that many female drivers, there is one whos there at every track day but the other girls I’ve seen at the track are there with their husbands or boyfriends and either chill in the pits or go out onto the track as a passenger.
Any Questions?
So that’s basically it really. I can’t think of anything else to add to the above but in case you have any questions just let me know in the comments below.
One question… how does a automatic gear car perform like the pick up, the handling on turns, even on the straight?? I see the video you posted it’s a manual geared car.. which is very good to do laps as u can have control on the turns and straights… it’s more fun on the manuals…
It’s actually a lot easier and faster using an automatic gearbox especially around the track if it’s like the PDK gearboxes found on the Porsches which are super fast. Manuals are more fun (and stressful) but not as fast or easy as automatics.
Mark… how would a Dodge Charger perform on this track… 3.5 liter V6… is it advisable to try..
Yeah for sure you could try it out, it really depends what you’re expectations are.
Thanks Mark. The post come in the right time before my first experience in 2nd January!
Another tip also when you finish your lap and park in the pit try to not use the E brake and just engage the gear in first ratio as the brake rotor hot and it may bend it.
In the end the track day not a race day. Just have fun, enjoy your time and see what is the limit of you car.
Any plans to light up the track?
They were supposed to get proper lights this year but they didn’t get approval on budget. Hopefully next year
Any have a suggestion for a good bargain car, as a second car just for the track?
Preferably used/cheap.
Don’t want Camaro or Mustang. Already owned them before I moved to my current sedan. And to be honest the stability situation is not confidence inspiring.
Hmm not sure, maybe a Miata or a GT86?
Seems like you’re getting more comfortable with cutting that corner at the 1:15 mark. Great drive.
In the second video? If you’re talking about the S then that’s actually not that difficult, but the corner before that at the end of the “octagon” I just started getting the hang of it the last two track days
That’s great stuff! As a car enthusiast but unable to afford anything more than a used Accord. I wish I could sit with a driver for a session around the track and experience a GP track for once in my life until I can actually afford a track capable car.
Any takers? Would easily make a man happy for the year!
Loads of dealers are holding events at the tracks you could just go and sign up to be a passenger. Check the schedule on the KMT insta account, there is a highlight. Toyota have an event there next month
so in the event, can drivers swap cars? or share a car? or a driver brings 2 cars?
Each car can have multiple drivers, 75kd includes car and driver registration and then each additional driver is 45. You can’t bring two cars because the website only allows you to book 1 entry to a track day. So you can’t even book for a friend using the same account. Best way would be to create different accounts on the KMT website and book two cars that way.
How clean are the drivers on track?
I’ve seen a couple of shady videos where dicing is happening in the corners, and the drivers dont even know the each other, just a random determined to overtake everyone ASAP
Yeah you’ll find these drivers on track days but you’ll know who they are and avoid them. Last track day I was being held back by some guy in a viper. Brakes at the 300m mark when I can brake at the 50. Wouldn’t let me over take him and as soon as the road straightens out he steps on it and then brakes again super early. You just hold back a bit and let these guys go in the same way you don’t try and fuck with guys in Silverado’s on the highway.