I didn’t realize so much was going on this weekend until I put the list together. Tons of stuff to do so check out the full list of this weekend’s events below.

Thursday

Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait

Thirteen Zones

Exhibition: Shurooq Amin

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

Short Film: A Hundred Soldiers Somersaulting – Aseel Al Yaqoub

Kuwait Air Show 2020

Kuwait Motor Show

The Scene Market

Cafe 13 Launch Party + Open Mic

k+ presents: super sonic 199x

Friday

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

Thirteen Zones

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

Kuwait Air Show 2020

Kuwait Motor Show

The Scene Market

Ultimate Frisbee

Saturday

Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait

Exhibition: Shurooq Amin

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

Thirteen Zones

Kuwait Air Show 2020

Kuwait Motor Show

Open Track at Kuwait Motor Town

The Scene Market

SADI 2020

Feed Market

