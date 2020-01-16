I didn’t realize so much was going on this weekend until I put the list together. Tons of stuff to do so check out the full list of this weekend’s events below.
Thursday
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Thirteen Zones
Exhibition: Shurooq Amin
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Short Film: A Hundred Soldiers Somersaulting – Aseel Al Yaqoub
Kuwait Air Show 2020
Kuwait Motor Show
The Scene Market
Cafe 13 Launch Party + Open Mic
k+ presents: super sonic 199x
Friday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Thirteen Zones
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
Kuwait Air Show 2020
Kuwait Motor Show
The Scene Market
Ultimate Frisbee
Saturday
Alan Villiers & the Sons of Sindbad: An Australian in 1930s Kuwait
Exhibition: Shurooq Amin
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Thirteen Zones
Kuwait Air Show 2020
Kuwait Motor Show
Open Track at Kuwait Motor Town
The Scene Market
SADI 2020
Feed Market
Exhibition: Shurooq Amin has been shot by the ministry of interior yesterday
oh wow wtf
what time does the airshow start.. not the exhibition but the actual stunts in the air