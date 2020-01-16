

Bad Boys for Life

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

A Hidden Life (7.7)

Bad Boys for Life (7.2)

Dolittle (6.2)

Foodiverse (N/A)

Just Mercy (6.9)

L.O.L. Surprise! On the Big Screen (N/A)

Other Movies Showing Now:

1917 (8.6)

Daughter of the Wolf (5.6)

Frozen II (7.1)

Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)

Knives Out (7.9)

Playing with Fire (5.1)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (6.3)

Spies in Disguise (6.1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (6.6)

The Grudge (6.3)

Underwater (6.4)

The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (6.9)

Turtle Odyssey (7.7)

Volcanoes 3D (6.6)