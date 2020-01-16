Bad Boys for Life
The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
A Hidden Life (7.7)
Bad Boys for Life (7.2)
Dolittle (6.2)
Foodiverse (N/A)
Just Mercy (6.9)
L.O.L. Surprise! On the Big Screen (N/A)
Other Movies Showing Now:
1917 (8.6)
Daughter of the Wolf (5.6)
Frozen II (7.1)
Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)
Knives Out (7.9)
Playing with Fire (5.1)
Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (6.3)
Spies in Disguise (6.1)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (6.6)
The Grudge (6.3)
Underwater (6.4)
The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (6.9)
Turtle Odyssey (7.7)
Volcanoes 3D (6.6)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Not gonna list Parasite? I think it’s by far the best film playing in theaters.
Is it cause it’s not in English?
it’s not english