One of the writers for the publication The Points Guy UK came to Kuwait to see if it was one of the most boring tourist destinations in the world. Instead, he found Kuwait interesting even though based on his article he didn’t really venture out much outside the city. Check out his article here.
Thanks K
the articles like… so brief and he did not see many historical places ..its like i just had a latte.. when to a park… diner .. thats all folks
thats not a bad summary actually lol
Therez alot to do in kuwait, and what matters is how happy and safe we feel in kuwait. We are very happy and things are looking good ahead.
I honestly think Kuwait would benefit a lot from a touristic standpoint if it marketed itself as a “Food Capital” in the Gulf.
I know tons of Dubai-ians who tell me that the the food here is better than Dubai – minus the fancy schmancy Wolfgang Puck/Ramsay restaurants they have over there.
I have a friend who came to Kuwait for a weekend visit and instead of taking them to touristy places, I instead took him to a bunch of my favorite restaurants (Freej, St. Almakan, CHKN, Habesha, Vigonovo) and he had a ball!
I agree! I always tell friends and family to visit Kuwait for the quality of food we get here! I always have a huge food list ready when someone is visiting with so much variety.
Secondly, have you tried eating at the same restaurants in KSA, UAE, Oman, Bahrain?! – NOTHING comes close to Food in Kuwait!
I agree that Kuwait has plenty of options to dine at, plus, the food is always clean and meets safety standards. But honestly, there aren’t enough restaurants that have variety in their menus. I keep seeing the same dishes over and over, which is no surprise really because they cater to the local taste and what sells best. Food is tasty but gets boring quick. And, waaay too many burger places. If Kuwait continues to stay on the right track by introducing new cuisines and concepts like Singapura or MoMozaa, it can work and offer something new to the palate.
The one thing I’d love to have in Kuwait is a sushi restaurant like netsu at the mandarin in Dubai. Japanese food isn’t as all bad in kuwait but I’d love a top tier restaurant that makes its sushi from top quality crab, fresh ground wasabi and basically having everything from scratch. Halal bars could also be beneficial considering how in recent years many new brands are creating non-alcoholic alternatives to standard drinks, a lot of people (especially upper class) don’t go to the bars to get drunk as much as they go for the ambiance.
have u been to white robata?
Yeah, they don’t have fresh wasabi and it’s good but it’s just not too tier. Have you been to netsu? I swear we need a “kuwait list” a list of all the best places to go for coffee, tea, supermarkets, steak ect.
We don’t have fine dining in Kuwait and honestly, we don’t need it.
Hala – we have a myriad of ethnic cuisines in Kuwait that are largely untapped: Filipino (HUGE right now in Kuwait), Korean, Ethiopian, Armenian, Yemeni, Nepali, Bhutanese, North Indian, Central Indian, South Indian, Palestinian, Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Mexican, Argentinian, Uzbekistani!
Well for a start, being bored is very subjective
At least he got that Careem app to work, it never allowed me to login…
Kuwait is definitely a place to find food, when I ask my friends from Qatar why they travel to Kuwait they tell me ‘for the food and Avenues’. Have you seen the new Restaurant Guide from Bazaar, they list more than 2000 restaurants in Kuwait with 80 % being Al Shaya brands. I know of restaurants not listed in that guide as well so the real numbers of restaurants seems endless.
Unlike other GCC countries Kuwait doesn’t have a touristic website highlighting places to visit, when I first moved here I thought the ‘Touristic Enterprise’ office was for tourism, nope, it’s just a place to rent chalets.
Falika Island is also a forgotten attraction, not much is there, a couple of hotels and restaurants but if you can find the right guide you can visit the archaeological site which is amazing.