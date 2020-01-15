Originally the first phase of the metro was meant to be completed 2020 but that’s obviously not happening since work hasn’t even begun. But now according to Kuwait Times, there is a new updated plan for the metro network:

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit System Project (KMRT) will be built over five phases stretching over 160 kilometers, and will have 68 stations along three lines, according to the plan. The first phase of the project includes a railway stretching 50 kilometers from Kuwait City to Kuwait International Airport, with 27 new stations, 30 percent of which will be underground with two underground stations, heavy duty maintenance warehouse. The first phase will cover areas in several governorates and include nine stations within Kuwait’s business center. Source

No completion date was given this time around…