Originally the first phase of the metro was meant to be completed 2020 but that’s obviously not happening since work hasn’t even begun. But now according to Kuwait Times, there is a new updated plan for the metro network:
The Metropolitan Rapid Transit System Project (KMRT) will be built over five phases stretching over 160 kilometers, and will have 68 stations along three lines, according to the plan. The first phase of the project includes a railway stretching 50 kilometers from Kuwait City to Kuwait International Airport, with 27 new stations, 30 percent of which will be underground with two underground stations, heavy duty maintenance warehouse. The first phase will cover areas in several governorates and include nine stations within Kuwait’s business center. Source
No completion date was given this time around…
This news will be posted again in 5 years.
This news will be back again, once MARK makes a reminder post in 248 AM i believe
they should have started metro from kuwait city to fahaheel or ahmadi as its very easy for them to construct along road 40 or road 30…
They should have started this after the 1990 invasion. Sadly, we are terrible at planning ahead.
We desperately need a Metro service. Most expats (being the majority of the population, they statistically form the majority of car users and hence the bulk of the road congestion problems) would not require a car. If the government manages to place various upgrade classes for the Metro, even Kuwaitis would use it. All these road works we see are just temporary fixes and wont solve the route of the problem.
Oh if we had a wonderfully connected metro, I would happily leave my car at home and just travel everywhere on it.