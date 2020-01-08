Back in 2012 we were given an up and running date of 2020 and I posted about it and even shared a map of the metro routes but then nothing…
Down the drain like every other project in this country
well, the track record recently has been pretty good if you don’t include fixing the roads. oh wait! please don’t tell me whoever is in charge of the roads is also in charge of the metro 😳😳😳
metro went “down the drain” and the roads (rain damage) have a bad “track record”?!
come on guys, don’t mix up your puns, you can do better…
I think the focus is the New university and the New Airport which are under construction, So until that’s over I suppose.
Not in our lifetime I guess but once they do finish the metro then the foreigner’s driving license requirement might be to 2000KD lol
Lets have proper surface roads first and then think about metro…
Do I dare say Co__u_t_o_.
Oil price plummet in 2014 pivoted Kuwaiti future. There will be no Metro and the outlook is kinda back to pearl diving and camel milking by 2040. Unless of course they carve more Moai heads to please the gods and pray in double shifts .
Or they have a sovereign wealth fund that is worth 600 billion and a future generations fund worth almost as much plus several other global funds worth hundreds of billions. Essentially these can produce a return similar to , if not more than, the current GDP, the only difference is that the entire income goes to Kuwaitis who are willing to spend into the economy with expats being long gone and the majority of which lived on a penny to send as much remittances as possible.
Are those funds stored in some form of gold bars or ‘power bars’ that will not suffer devaluation? Or is it a paper statement signed by her Majesty with a fancy stamp that says – 600 billion of Kuwaiti dinars that we promise to give back when you need it?
When oil is gone, the only thing left will be sand, sea and grief.
The idea of the METRO is to be a mass transport system designed to be a profit generating business after a certain time period .
For this you need a high flow of foot traffic and an unending supply of paying customers. Who are these customers? These would be the low and mid level income expat community who would be most likely to use the metro to go about their daily day to day lives .
The same community which recent government policies is specifically tailored to force them to leave the country.
Reduced expat community equals reduced metro customers. Hence ,making it a non-profit proposition.
Government officials and potential investors have most likely already seen this and have shelved the plans until it becomes a viable and profitable proposition.