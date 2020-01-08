Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways has revealed plans to move to an all-economy fleet configuration with the launch of three new fare categories from January 8.
The move to economy will apply to all routes, except flights to Cairo, while the three categories include Economy Class: Light, Value and Extra. Source
Business class on Jazeera Airways never made sense anyway since they were the exact same seats as economy, just sold at double the price.
Are they still suffering from delays?
Suffering? Its a feature not a bug.
+1
I travelled with Jazeera to the UK and back last week and had taken the Premium Economy ticket. This is no longer available but it was an interesting option as it meant that, on a 3 seat row, the middle seat was left empty, so you had a little more space to stretch out, and a bit more privacy I suppose.
Made the 6/7 hour journey a little more bearable, but can’t imagine doing the same journey in the new one-class system that Jazeera has now deployed.
Tip: download movies/shows onto your iPad etc before you journey as there is no in-flight entertainment available.