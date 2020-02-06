Qout Market is back again this weekend but there are a few other things going on including the Kuwait Riders 10th Bike Show. Check out the full list of this weekends events below:
Thursday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Kuwait Riders 10th Bike Show
Nour Hammour Pop-Up
Marj Market
Kids Movies At The Park: Home Alone
Friday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
Kuwait Riders 10th Bike Show
Marj Market
Saturday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Run & Gun Photography Workshop
Hannibal 8KM Obstacle Race
Qout Market
Sometimes events get canceled or have details changed so always double-check with the organizers.
Photo by @wkn878
