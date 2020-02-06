Qout Market is back again this weekend but there are a few other things going on including the Kuwait Riders 10th Bike Show. Check out the full list of this weekends events below:

Thursday

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

‏Kuwait Riders 10th Bike Show

Nour Hammour Pop-Up

Marj Market

Kids Movies At The Park: Home Alone

Friday

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

‏Kuwait Riders 10th Bike Show

Marj Market

Saturday

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

Run & Gun Photography Workshop

Hannibal 8KM Obstacle Race

Qout Market

If you’d like to share an event on the blog [Email Me]

For a full list of upcoming events click [Here]

Sometimes events get canceled or have details changed so always double-check with the organizers.