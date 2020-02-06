

Birds of Prey

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Birds of Prey (6.9)

Latte & the Magic Waterstone (6.3)

The Room (6.0)

Other Movies Showing Now:

1917 (8.6)

Bad Boys for Life (7.2)

Dolittle (6.2)

Gretel & Hansel (7.2)

Kill Chain (5.1)

Jojo Rabbit (8.0)

Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)

Just Mercy (6.9)

Little Women (8.1)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (6.3)

Spies in Disguise (6.1)

The Gentlemen (8.1)

The Grudge (6.3)

The Turning (3.7)

The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)

Dolittle (6.2)

Turtle Odyssey (7.7)