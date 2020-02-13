Not a lot going on this weekend but there s the ABBA tribute concert taking place on Saturday which should be good. Check out the full list of this weekends events below:

Thursday

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

2020 Kuwait Arts Forum

Movies At The Park: The Sound of Music

Friday

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

Al-Farsi Kite Festival

2020 Kuwait Arts Forum

Spark Badminton Open 2020

Field trip to Failaka

Yoga in Jabriya Park

7th Men’s International Volleyball Tournament

Saturday

Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj

2020 Kuwait Arts Forum

The Show: A Tribute to ABBA

