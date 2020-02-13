Not a lot going on this weekend but there s the ABBA tribute concert taking place on Saturday which should be good. Check out the full list of this weekends events below:

Thursday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
2020 Kuwait Arts Forum
Movies At The Park: The Sound of Music

Friday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
2020 Kuwait Arts Forum
Spark Badminton Open 2020
Field trip to Failaka
Yoga in Jabriya Park
7th Men’s International Volleyball Tournament

Saturday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
2020 Kuwait Arts Forum
The Show: A Tribute to ABBA

