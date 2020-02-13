Not a lot going on this weekend but there s the ABBA tribute concert taking place on Saturday which should be good. Check out the full list of this weekends events below:
Thursday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
2020 Kuwait Arts Forum
Movies At The Park: The Sound of Music
Friday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
Al-Farsi Kite Festival
2020 Kuwait Arts Forum
Spark Badminton Open 2020
Field trip to Failaka
Yoga in Jabriya Park
7th Men’s International Volleyball Tournament
Saturday
Exhibition: Haa – Jassim Meraj
2020 Kuwait Arts Forum
The Show: A Tribute to ABBA
If you’d like to share an event on the blog [Email Me]
For a full list of upcoming events click [Here]
Sometimes events get canceled or have details changed so always double-check with the organizers.
Funny that there is no Serbian team participating in the Volleyball tournament organized by their embassy
We would have loved to go to the ABBA show but the ticket price was insane :(
Would love to know how many they sold.
well putting aside the 4 main vocalists who form the tribute band, their musicians are made up of original musicians who played for ABBA and The National Symphony Orchestra of London. It’s a big set up.