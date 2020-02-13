I just found out from a reader that some of my articles are being republished in the Arab Times. The thing is nobody from Arab Times contacted me about this so I’m not sure if this is the first time they’ve done it or something they’ve been doing regularly. Some of the articles have even been edited even obviously without my permission.
I’m having a hard time deciding if this is funny or just sad…
Thanks Adam
They did the same thing to me, I wrote about the zoo, after I posted about what they did they apologized but the fact is they are stealing stories to fill their papers without giving credit.
*they didn’t give me credit when they posted my story
Talk to an attorney, there could be a lot of money involved.
Sue them. This is pretty pathetic tbh. A supposedly respected major English language newspaper stealing from a guy who creates better content with his free time than they can with their full time staff. Hope you win a ton of money man.
lol why does everyone want me to sue them 🤔
You got sued once, simply because someone could, though without an honest malicious intent from your side.
Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery …
Definitely not cool … however, since it is public content and they credited you, I don’t know if there is anything you can do legally. Speak to them and see what you cam do.
I see a lawsuit in the making and a guaranteed win for mark.
Thanks to kuwait corporates and cost cutting schemes. They are definitely going to end up with incompetent fools in their workforce, who don’t have the ability to critically think and realize that every action has an opposite reaction.
Anyways mark, congrats in advance
I’m not suing them dude, I’m not even pissed i just find the whole thing silly
+1
I find it so silly, before their overheard in the grapevine, was written by them, now it’s just survival mode.
The whole of the Arab Times and Kuwait times are copy and pasted daily from different news sites, blogs etc since the beginning of time nothing new there.
So this wasn’t a planted PR move? I thought it was a convenient marriage to bring online content to masses who are unaware!
For next time, please slip in some deliberate typos and cryptic messages
Would be funny to see them print it out