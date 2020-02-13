Sonic the Hedgehog
The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Bloodline (6.0)
Fantasy Island (6.2)
Ordinary Love (7.4)
Sonic the Hedgehog (7.2)
Oscar Winning Movies Back in Theaters:
1917 (3 Awards, 10 Nominations)
Jojo Rabbit (1 Award, 6 Nominations)
Joker (2 Awards, 11 Nominations)
Ford vs Ferrari (2 Awards, 4 Nominations)
Little Women (1 Award, 6 Nominations)
Parasite (4 Awards, 6 Nominations)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Bad Boys for Life (7.2)
Birds of Prey (6.9)
Dolittle (6.2)
Frozen II (7.1)
Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)
Just Mercy (6.9)
Latte & the Magic Waterstone (6.3)
Spies in Disguise (6.1)
The Gentlemen (8.1)
The Room (6.0)
The Turning (3.7)
The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)
Dolittle (6.2)
Turtle Odyssey (7.7)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
