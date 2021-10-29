A bunch of interesting events happening this weekend. Murouj was meant to also have a market this weekend but they had to postpone. I personally signed up for the classic car open track on Saturday although not sure how much actual racing I’ll be doing in my Alfa. All Kuwait Motor Town events are open for the public to come and watch. Check out all the events below:

Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend
Skateboarding: Halloween Huckjam
Kuwait Motor Town: Drag Open Day – Roll Race
Kuwait Motor Town: Car Open Track Day
Live Painting/Sculpting Night
House of Evil Drive In Movie

Friday
Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend
Sailing: Friday Morning Race
Trashtag Bneid Al Qar Beach Clean Up
Kuwait Motor Town: Motorcycle Open Track Day
Kuwait Motor Town: Car Open Track Day
Sunrise Ashtanga
House of Evil Drive In Movie
C Club 5K Charity Run
Persian/Arabian Music Night

Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Grand Mosque Tour
Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend
Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising
Gulf Bank Breast Cancer Awareness Walkathon
Flying Start Triathlon
Kuwait Motor Town: Race Car Open Track Day
Kuwait Motor Town: Classic Car Open Track Day
Afro Night at Curiocity
House of Evil Drive In Movie
Exhibition: Fajer AlWugayan

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments below.