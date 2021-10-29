A bunch of interesting events happening this weekend. Murouj was meant to also have a market this weekend but they had to postpone. I personally signed up for the classic car open track on Saturday although not sure how much actual racing I’ll be doing in my Alfa. All Kuwait Motor Town events are open for the public to come and watch. Check out all the events below:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend

Skateboarding: Halloween Huckjam

Kuwait Motor Town: Drag Open Day – Roll Race

Kuwait Motor Town: Car Open Track Day

Live Painting/Sculpting Night

House of Evil Drive In Movie

Friday

Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend

Sailing: Friday Morning Race

Trashtag Bneid Al Qar Beach Clean Up

Kuwait Motor Town: Motorcycle Open Track Day

Kuwait Motor Town: Car Open Track Day

Sunrise Ashtanga

House of Evil Drive In Movie

C Club 5K Charity Run

Persian/Arabian Music Night

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Grand Mosque Tour

Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend

Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising

Gulf Bank Breast Cancer Awareness Walkathon

Flying Start Triathlon

Kuwait Motor Town: Race Car Open Track Day

Kuwait Motor Town: Classic Car Open Track Day

Afro Night at Curiocity

House of Evil Drive In Movie

Exhibition: Fajer AlWugayan

As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments below.