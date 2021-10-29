A bunch of interesting events happening this weekend. Murouj was meant to also have a market this weekend but they had to postpone. I personally signed up for the classic car open track on Saturday although not sure how much actual racing I’ll be doing in my Alfa. All Kuwait Motor Town events are open for the public to come and watch. Check out all the events below:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend
Skateboarding: Halloween Huckjam
Kuwait Motor Town: Drag Open Day – Roll Race
Kuwait Motor Town: Car Open Track Day
Live Painting/Sculpting Night
House of Evil Drive In Movie
Friday
Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend
Sailing: Friday Morning Race
Trashtag Bneid Al Qar Beach Clean Up
Kuwait Motor Town: Motorcycle Open Track Day
Kuwait Motor Town: Car Open Track Day
Sunrise Ashtanga
House of Evil Drive In Movie
C Club 5K Charity Run
Persian/Arabian Music Night
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Grand Mosque Tour
Melemele Karaoke Halloween Weekend
Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising
Gulf Bank Breast Cancer Awareness Walkathon
Flying Start Triathlon
Kuwait Motor Town: Race Car Open Track Day
Kuwait Motor Town: Classic Car Open Track Day
Afro Night at Curiocity
House of Evil Drive In Movie
Exhibition: Fajer AlWugayan
As usual, if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments below.
What are the timings for Kuwait Motor Town ?
Different events have different timings so check the links
For guys (and kids) who just want to watch races at KMT, do we just walk/drive-in?
What is required?
No requirements you can just drive in and park in the visitors parking lot
Fikra GX 2021 Digital Event
October 28-30th
https://www.instagram.com/fikrakw/
https://fikraevents.com/events/GX-2021-Digital-Event
Live Painting and Sculpting Event at Wejha Art Center
October 29th
https://wejha.com/2eLJwbjr8k?product_id=5gMWxGqQvK
Afro Night at Curiocity
October 30th
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVVY8A_MhG5/
Also missed this:
Sunrise Ashtanga
October 29th
https://www.eventat.com/sunriseashtanga
You missed drive in x house of evil event. scary maze and drive in cienma with food trucks.
link?
found it, thanks!
Oreedoo sponsored Kuwait Flying Triathlon at Al-kout Fahaheel..
https://news.kuwaittimes.net/website/ooredoo-kuwait-sponsors-flying-start-triathlon/
It’s already on the list
Masaha 13 solo exhibition featuring Fajer AlWugayan
October 30th
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVals-Ysuy0/
For entry tickets: https://fajer-alwugayan.myshopify.com/products/chances-are-our-dreamz-aren-t-far-away-tickets
and this is the post from the Masaha 13 account https://www.instagram.com/p/CVcpILuMrKK/
People need to buy a ticket to see her exhibition? That’s so weird especially since the exhibition a couple of weeks back with Banksy and Picasso works were free.
Yeah people need to buy tickets to see her exhibition https://www.instagram.com/p/CVals-Ysuy0/
I think it’s because she probably booked the warehouse space specifically for her solo exhibition. It’s not a free event organized by Masaha 13, their warehouse is open for bookings. I think so because the tickets are available directly on her website (not the Masaha13 site). And they’re not promoting it like it’s their own event.
Yeah that makes sense, makes me think what options do artists have here for exhibiting their work
The one for Maker’s Movement at Al Sadu has the dates October 2nd to 9th written on the post. Is it still going on or is that an old event?
Also lots of monthly bookable arts workshops available on http://www.followly.me
Insta: @followly.me
Oh shit it’s an old event forgot to delete it
Persian/Arabian Music Night
October 29th
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVU2Ez7sXdd/
ART N DINE event called Spirit Skull
October 31st
https://www.artndine.com/upcomingevents/31st-October-Spirit-Skulls-Spooktacular-Event-With-Mayyar-Aswad-at-LivUp-Rooftop-Restaurant-p408656177
Spooky Night at Solo Lounge https://www.instagram.com/p/CVjLf9CD0P_/
Weekend 28-30th October,
their Instagram Story is so nice