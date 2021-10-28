The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Antlers (6.3)
Awoken (5.2)
Minamata (7.7)
Monster Family 2 (4.5)
The Gateway (4.5)
The Survivalist (3.3)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Cruella (7.4)
Dragon Rider (5.6)
Dune (8.5)
Halloween Kills (7.4)
Flag Day (4.7)
Luca (7.5)
No Time to Die (7.9)
PAW Patrol: The Movie (6.2)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (6.2)
The Addams Family 2 (5.3)
Tom and Jerry (5.3)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (6.5)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
The Silence of the Lambs (8.6)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Interstellar (8.6)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
At which theater is interstellar playing?
The Scientific Center – looking forward to seeing it!