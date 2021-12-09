Here is the list of events taking place this weekend. The GIG Battle Fitness Festival which is taking place at the Green Island is always worth going to and attracts a lot of international competitors. The Drive-In movies at Bnaider also sounds fun but, if you haven’t gotten tickets yet to the Staged in Kuwait Pantomime, there are still a few available so don’t miss out on that. Here is the full list:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
The Avenues Sky
Pantomime: Dick Whittington
Bazaar Commercial Expo
Drive In Bnaider 264
Arab Masters Tennis Tournament
Friday
The Avenues Sky
Pantomime: Dick Whittington
Bazaar Commercial Expo
The GIG Battle Fitness Festival
Saracen Race 2021
Drive In Bnaider 264
Arab Masters Tennis Tournament
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss
Grand Mosque Tour
The Avenues Sky
Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park
Pantomime: Dick Whittington
Bazaar Commercial Expo
The GIG Battle Fitness Festival
Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising
Miseen Scene Club: Goya’s Ghosts – 2006
Kasa’s Padel Tournament
Trashtag Cleanup and Kashta at Shumaymah Desert
Drive In Bnaider 264
Arab Masters Tennis Tournament
As usual if I’ve missed an event, let me know in the comments.
