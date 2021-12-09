Here is the list of events taking place this weekend. The GIG Battle Fitness Festival which is taking place at the Green Island is always worth going to and attracts a lot of international competitors. The Drive-In movies at Bnaider also sounds fun but, if you haven’t gotten tickets yet to the Staged in Kuwait Pantomime, there are still a few available so don’t miss out on that. Here is the full list:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss

The Avenues Sky

Pantomime: Dick Whittington

Bazaar Commercial Expo

Drive In Bnaider 264

Arab Masters Tennis Tournament

Friday

The Avenues Sky

Pantomime: Dick Whittington

Bazaar Commercial Expo

The GIG Battle Fitness Festival

Saracen Race 2021

Drive In Bnaider 264

Arab Masters Tennis Tournament

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Beyond the Abyss

Grand Mosque Tour

The Avenues Sky

Treasure Hunt in Al Shaheed Park

Pantomime: Dick Whittington

Bazaar Commercial Expo

The GIG Battle Fitness Festival

Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising

Miseen Scene Club: Goya’s Ghosts – 2006

Kasa’s Padel Tournament

Trashtag Cleanup and Kashta at Shumaymah Desert

Drive In Bnaider 264

Arab Masters Tennis Tournament

