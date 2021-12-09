The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Lucky Day (5.1)

Monsta X: The Dreaming (N/A)

Sing 2 (7.2)

Survive the Game (4.7)

The Kindred (6.6)

Other Movies Showing Now:

13 Minutes (4.7)

Caveat (5.9)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (6.1)

Encanto (7.8)

Ghostbusters: From Beyond (7.7)

House of Gucci (7.1)

King Richard (6.8)

No Time to Die (7.9)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (5.7)

The Marksman (5.6)

Wrath of Man (7.1)

Classic Movies Showing Now:

Rocky (8.1)

Rocky II (7.3)

The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Antarctica (N/A)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)

Encanto (7.8)

Turtle Odyssey (7.2)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.