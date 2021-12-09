The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Lucky Day (5.1)
Monsta X: The Dreaming (N/A)
Sing 2 (7.2)
Survive the Game (4.7)
The Kindred (6.6)
Other Movies Showing Now:
13 Minutes (4.7)
Caveat (5.9)
Clifford the Big Red Dog (6.1)
Encanto (7.8)
Ghostbusters: From Beyond (7.7)
House of Gucci (7.1)
King Richard (6.8)
No Time to Die (7.9)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (5.7)
The Marksman (5.6)
Wrath of Man (7.1)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
Rocky (8.1)
Rocky II (7.3)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Encanto (7.8)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
