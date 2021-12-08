Wafra Living is a new residential complex in Jabriya by AGI Architects that looks out of this world. All the photos look like renderings but the building is real and has already been completed.
The complex was recently featured on the popular website ArchDaily and you can check that article out here. You can also check out more photos of the complex on the photographers website here.
Why no pictures of the apartments? How big are they?
Going by the other comment that’s probably because the apartments are tiny
900kd rent for one of the smallest 3 bedroom appartments I’ve seen? no thanks.
If I compare renting in Kuwait to Dubai, I must say that the rent here is much more expensive in terms of what you get. The recent buildings you have sponsored and posted about are what is required in Kuwait for better living standards but the price is much higher (people are here to get money and not to spend it ) and in comparison to Dubai you do get better price to square meter living space.
This is just my rant.
I think saying people are here to get money and not spend it is generalizing. A lot of expats “live” in Kuwait and have lived all their lives and will continue to do. They’re not just here to make money and jump ship and if they were they wouldn’t be looking at places like this anyways.
Apartment renting used to be good in Kuwait until recently developers started making matchbox sized apartments trying to make the most of their plot for the land price they paid.
I agree on Dubai being cheaper but that is because the Dubai market is saturated with properties and there isn’t enough people to rent.
I lived in Dubai 10 yrs ago and paid 11k dhs for a one bedroom per month but today for half that price in Dubai they are renting out a 3 bedroom town house in many newly developed compounds.
Lot of fancy residential towers opening up lately
Ever heard of Balconies?
That will be 100kd more on rent and also if you wanted ceiling to floor glass windows that will might be 500kd more on rent LOL
Man I hate that basic apartment layouts/requirements sometimes is considered luxurious to these real estate developers/agents “Deluxe”
The location isn’t very appealing, I’d never wanna live that close to a mosque. The lay out of the apartments is a bit odd but I’m more concerned about the finishing, developers show off what they are most proud of and they have no pictures of the inside which is concerning.
I’d like to see how the kitchens and bathrooms are fitted, the manufactures etc.
The whole project fails on one thing: location. The towers would be a reasonable idea, but the location is a joke. The only entrance is from the busiest main roads of jabriya. Anyone who spent 15 minutes waiting for that U-turn or dodged kamikaze drivers in that roundabout knows what’s up. It’s like the new mall in the center of the city.
Also, those golden decorations with the circular holes in them are perfect nesting places for birds. I’ve been there a few weeks ago, there are already nests. Anybody who believe they will keep it clean probably believes in fairy tales too.
Incredibly ugly. What’s with the perforated steel and their designs? And why are they different sizes from one section to another?
It feels like a legoland block in the middle of Jabriyah with a gold and shiny facade. Honestly, this is disappointing from a local architecture firm.
They should build something more aesthetically appealing that fits it in within our immediate environment (desert), not some bs Portuguese random structure with weird legoland windows.
Just my 2 cents.