Below are all the events I managed to find for this weekend. As usual, if I’ve missed anything, let me know in the comments.

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Exhibition: Fadi Yazigi

BBT Picnic

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Modern Architecture in Kuwait 1949-1989

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Kuwait Duathlon 2nd Edition

Sailing: Friday Sunset Cruising

Beach Movie Night

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Saad Hamdan – The Spirit of Ceramics

Exhibition: The Private Collection of Mahsa Azimi

Exhibition: Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi – The Sound of Silence

Exhibition: Abduljalil Al Shareefi – Nostalgia

Grand Mosque Tour

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Yoga in the Park

Community Catch-and-Throw Frisbee

Anti Bullying Workshop with Horses

Street 965 at Ooredoo Roof Parking

KMT: Cycling Open Day