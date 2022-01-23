Back in September, the Ford dealer brought in some demo Broncos to display in their new showroom but the actual cars are now finally being delivered to customers who pre-ordered. I’ve seen one on the road so far and two are currently up for sale at a used car dealership in Sharq. As expected, the prices are currently inflated due to high demand and not enough cars. The Sharq dealer was selling the 2-door ‘Big Bend’ model for 16,500KD and the 4-door for 17,500 while the actual dealership price is 12,400 and 14,400 respectively.

If you don’t want to pre-order a car and have money to splurge, here is the location of the used car dealership on Google Maps.