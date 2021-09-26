The all-new Ford Bronco models are now on display in Kuwait. When Ford launched the new models last year they were greeted with a lot of fanfare since Ford went back to the original Bronco design from the 60s and gave it a facelift but kept the retro stylings. The Broncos only started shipping in the US a couple of months back but we now have a few on display in Kuwait but only available to pre-order.

The Ford dealer didn’t get any cars in stock yet and for those who pre-ordered last year, they’re expecting to receive their cars sometime in December or January. If you pre-order a Bronco now then expect to get your car sometime in February 2022 if there are no delays.

The entry-level Bronco starts at KD 12,400 for the 2-door, and KD 14,400 for the 4-door. Here are all the prices for the different variants available:

Big Bend

2-Doors KD 12,400

4-Doors KD 14,400

Outer Banks

4-Doors Cloth KD 17,200

4-Doors Leather KD 17,800

Wildtrack

2-Doors Cloth KD 17,600

2-Doors Leather KD 18,100

Wildtrack with Sasquatch Package

4-Doors Cloth KD 19,200

4-Doors Leather KD 19,700

Badlands with Sasquatch Package

4-Doors Marine Grade Vinyl KD 19,800

4-Doors Leather KD 20,600

If you want more details on the above, you can download the PDF containing the different variants, packages and their options over here.