The all-new Ford Bronco models are now on display in Kuwait. When Ford launched the new models last year they were greeted with a lot of fanfare since Ford went back to the original Bronco design from the 60s and gave it a facelift but kept the retro stylings. The Broncos only started shipping in the US a couple of months back but we now have a few on display in Kuwait but only available to pre-order.
The Ford dealer didn’t get any cars in stock yet and for those who pre-ordered last year, they’re expecting to receive their cars sometime in December or January. If you pre-order a Bronco now then expect to get your car sometime in February 2022 if there are no delays.
The entry-level Bronco starts at KD 12,400 for the 2-door, and KD 14,400 for the 4-door. Here are all the prices for the different variants available:
Big Bend
2-Doors KD 12,400
4-Doors KD 14,400
Outer Banks
4-Doors Cloth KD 17,200
4-Doors Leather KD 17,800
Wildtrack
2-Doors Cloth KD 17,600
2-Doors Leather KD 18,100
Wildtrack with Sasquatch Package
4-Doors Cloth KD 19,200
4-Doors Leather KD 19,700
Badlands with Sasquatch Package
4-Doors Marine Grade Vinyl KD 19,800
4-Doors Leather KD 20,600
If you want more details on the above, you can download the PDF containing the different variants, packages and their options over here.
Those prices are stupid. It’s a Ford!
How much do you want to pay for a bronco?
The Wrangler starts from 10K
The Defender starts from like 17K.
Your it’s a ford argument doesn’t make sense when you have the Raptor at like 28K and the Ford GT at like 250K.
Don’t mind him, he probably drives a beatup Corolla with hubcaps that are tied with zip ties.
Mark, they wont deliver in February if you book one now. I talked to the salesman yesterday, he said if you book now you will get it in June, as part of the 2022 year models
The salesman I spoke to told me February. Maybe by the time you went they had already sold their Feb lots.
Actually it depends on the model btw. The Outer Banks still have a few available coming in February, but the Wildtrak and Badlands have been fully booked until the June shipment
I know this because I have been in touch with one of the salesman for the last week, and I became more interested with the higher trim models
Pricing appear to be ~15-20% more than US on average and of course no manual trans available. I think I’ll stick with my Wrangler.
yeah i think it’s standard for American cars when you factor in shipping and customs the price ends up 15-20% more in kuwait. It’s the same with the wrangler, starts at 8,600 in the US, but around 10,850 here (25% more).
Is that before or after tax?
Many of us Kuwaities never buy from dealerships, as dealerships deal with companies and leasing and parts thats where they make their money.
We buy or american cars directly from dealerships in the US, we also use Rebates available online to cut the price down to below 20% of MSRP, sometimes we get lucky and it costs us half the price of the car in Kuwait. Take TRX Ram for example, most guys in Kuwait buy it and have it delivered with plates here for 21.500K Max, in Kuwait its minimum 31K.
To fellow kuwaiti readers, contact middle men in Kuwait, many will have your car purchased from US dealerships with montana plate number (to avoid sales tax) and have the export papers ready.
One more thing! I forgot.
Many Kuwaities have family members studying in the US. all Kuwaities studying abroad are allowed to bring back their car (only 1) after completion of study, it will be tax exempted.
Many of family members travel buy the car and register it under students name and have it arranged for export (especially if we hear news that student is about to graduate of graduated).