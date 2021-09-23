The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Dune (8.5)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (6.2)
Willy’s Wonderland (5.5)
Worth (6.8)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet (4.2)
Black Widow (6.8)
Copshop (6.5)
Cruella (7.4)
Don’t Breathe 2 (6.1)
F9: The Fast Saga (5.2)
Free Guy (7.7)
Luca (7.5)
Malignant (6.7)
PAW Patrol: The Movie (6.2)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (8.0)
Tom and Jerry (5.3)
Classic Movie Showing Now:
Gone in 60 Seconds (6.5)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Luca (7.5)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Dear Mark Please start Things to do this weekend.
I want to, but there isn’t anything to do maybe one or two things onky