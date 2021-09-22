There is a new roller skating rink opening soon in Salmiya called the Roller Hub. They haven’t opened yet but they’ve already stirred up controversy with their prices:
1 Hour – KD20
45 Mins – KD15
30 Mins – KD10
15 Mins – KD5
Their post has over 100 comments calling them out on the over-the-top pricing. To put it in perspective, you can go ice skating for 1.5 hours for just KD5. Check them out @rollerhubkw
Also found the video above that gives a sneak peek look at the rink.
That is crazy. You can go to WB Abu Dhabi for about 35 KD for the ENTIRE DAY, and that park is really world class
Whoever owns this place should never own a business. That level of stupidity is legendary.
I don’t know if it’s that stupid. Maybe they are trying to up scale this type of business. I remember when I lived in the US during the early 90’s. An arcade place opened up called Dave & Busters. It had valet parking, coat service, a restaurant and the latest and greatest arcades at the time. Only adults were allowed and they had tables near each arcade machine with a button for calling the waiters and ordering. Needless to say it was expensive but worth the experience every once in a while.
I don’t know what that skating place is trying to do though. Most of the time that doesn’t work in Kuwait. I remember that GYM near souq Sharq (Elysium?) that tried to make it upscaled and exclusive only to fail and hand over the place to Platinum. They also tried to keep it exclusive for a while but they ended up making it just another Platinum branch eventually.
Dave and Busters is neither upscale nor expensive.
https://www.howmuchisit.org/dave-and-busters-cost/
Everything about this is stupid. The prices are stupid expensive. The price scale is retarded and makes no sense, how is 1hour just 4x the 15min price. How is 15min even an option? The place looks really shitty from that video above. So much shame! Bring hari-kari back again.
Whats hari kari?
Old Japanese samurai tradition of killing yourself with your sword when you have shamed yourself beyond redemption.
Also just noticed they don’t allow under 15s. 🤡
Traditional Japanese Suicide by disembowlement using a short Samurai Sword.
Though I don’t see how it is related to this post considering it should be done by people of honor nor roller skate business scammers
hahahahaha
This would have been a good option 3 years ago before I messed up my ankle. Back in the US, before internet we would hang out at the rink all the time. With all of the aggression in Kuwait these days I don’t know how safe it would be.
https://youtu.be/GLMaSPQF5VQ
Probably the price includes health and hazard insurance for skaters……..with pillars and low ceiling……..those are leisure hazards.
look their pricing is ridiculous but at the same time their rent is probably as well. Im wondering though if you get a 15 min package and the place is packed, how do they keep track and tell you to leave?
That’s the whole idea. With those prices, it will never be packed and they can easily track you down.
why can’t we have a leisure park. this is ridiculous
@ war
probably have timed glow lights or vibrators like the ones they have at restaurants to tell you your time is up or have sophisticated skates with brakes on them that lock up when your time is done.
Option one is feasible; in option two you are looking at a lawsuit for bodily harm and endangerment .. probably explains the high rates .. need to cover the insurance policy
FYI they don’t have vibrators at restaurants, they have buzzers.
However if they did have vibrators at that skate park it might justify the price, and the 15mins….
hahahahahahahaha
5/5 Customer satisfaction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXcajQriWIw&ab_channel=clipsman25
Footage from the rink. Everything you said is correct but instead of vibrators they have magnets that lock your feet to the ground.
Make sure to time your playlist with the Madonna – Material Girl loop
Before hating on the business owner, please consider the practicality of things. The pillars and the non- helmet wearing skaters will result in at least one accident per hour. Considering the lawsuits that will follow, these rates are cheap imo.
This is sooooo wack lolol