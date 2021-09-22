There is a new roller skating rink opening soon in Salmiya called the Roller Hub. They haven’t opened yet but they’ve already stirred up controversy with their prices:

1 Hour – KD20

45 Mins – KD15

30 Mins – KD10

15 Mins – KD5

Their post has over 100 comments calling them out on the over-the-top pricing. To put it in perspective, you can go ice skating for 1.5 hours for just KD5. Check them out @rollerhubkw

Also found the video above that gives a sneak peek look at the rink.