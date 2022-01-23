They were installed back in 2018 and doesn’t seem people were using them. They might have been ahead of their time since we don’t have a recycling culture here and it’s going to take more than just one machine to change our habits.
Charge 👏 a 👏 fee 👏 for 👏 each 👏 plastic 👏 bag 👏 used. Encouragement doesn’t work in Kuwait. Money does.
Bigger news is that Omniya closed down at the end of 2021. Omniya was a recycler of plastic bottles. They shut due to the high cost of collection as Kuwait doesn’t mandate landfill segregation or segregation at home or provide companies with an incentive to recycle. By contrast, certain European countries recycle most of their plastic waste.
If you want to be responsible in Kuwait then use less plastic because our recycling capacity is virtually nonexistent 🤷🏽 Whatever you put into a “recycling” bin probably won’t be recycled.
I wonder if the two are connected, Omniya might have been the recycling partner for Sultan.
The machine in the pic is a compactor (with the potential to payout cash) which is different than the Omniya co-op bins but most likely Omniya would have picked up the bottles from Sultan.
Cool story about how Chinese immigrants are leading recycling in Egypt: https://www.plasticsnews.com/article/20150910/BLOG10/150919996/plastics-recycling-and-selling-lingerie-in-egypt
Yes the one in the picture is a Tomra reverse vending machine. For every bottle you recycled you earned points on your Sultan Center loyalty card.
Lol it wasn’t working most of the time so I stopped using it. Poor job by Sultan in maintaining that machine.
The recycling problem is a mentality problem. Consumers here do not grasp (or care to grasp) the importance of recycling.